Every year, International Migrants Day is celebrated on December 18. The day is seen as an opportunity to recognise the contributions made by millions of migrants to the economies of their host and home countries and promote respect for their basic human rights. The UN invites all UN member states and intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations to observe this day by disseminating information on human rights and fundamental freedoms of migrants, sharing experiences, and undertaking action to ensure the protection of migrants. Know all about the history and significance of International Migrants Day here. International Day of Family Remittances 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, IDFR Aim And Significance of The Occasion Related To Migrant Workers.

History of International Migrants Day

The history of International Migrants Day dates back to December 1990 when the General Assembly adopted a resolution on the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families. It was on December 4, 2000, when the UNGA took into account the large and increasing number of migrants in the world and proclaimed 18 December International Migrants Day. World Refugee Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Significance, Aim and Objective of This International Observance.

According to historical records, the 132 member states that participated in the high-level dialogue on International Migration and Development conducted by the General Assembly on 14 and 15 September 2006 reaffirmed a number of key messages.

The Member States underscored that international migration was a growing phenomenon and that it could make a positive contribution to development in countries of origin and countries of destination, provided it was supported by the right policies. They stressed that respect for the fundamental rights and freedoms of all migrants was essential.

Significance of International Migrants Day

International Migrants Day recognises the importance of strengthening international cooperation on international migration bilaterally, regionally and globally. The day has great significance as it calls for attention to hear the unheard voices of the migrants.

Since 2016, International Migrants Day has served as the platform for the gala final event of IOM's three-week-long Global Migration Film Festival (GMFF), which in 2019 featured more than 620 screenings of migration-themed movies and panel discussions about IMD2019's theme of Social Cohesion in 107 countries around the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2022 07:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).