International Mine Awareness Day is an annual observance that is marked on April 4 in several countries around the world. The global event aims to raise awareness about the threats posed by landmines and other explosive remnants of war, as well as the importance of mine clearance and assistance to victims. Mines, explosive remnants of war, and improvised explosive devices continue to cause death and injury, especially in situations of armed conflict. To commemorate the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action in 2024, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) advocates for a greater awareness of the needs and rights of all people with disabilities in conflict. Nearly 70 Countries Still Contaminated by Mines, Innocent People Continue to Be Killed: UN.

International Mine Awareness Day 2024 Date

International Mine Awareness Day 2024 is celebrated on Thursday, April 4.

International Mine Awareness Day History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 8, 2005, declared that April 4 of each year shall be observed as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. The UNGA called for continued efforts by States, with the assistance of the United Nations and relevant organizations, to foster the establishment and development of national mine-action capacities in countries where mines and explosive remnants of war constitute a serious threat to the safety. For over 20 years, the work of the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) has been driven by the needs of affected people and tailored to the threat of explosive hazards faced by civilians, peacekeepers and humanitarians. Tanzania Mine Collapse: 21 Miners Killed, Several Missing After Gold Mine Collapses in Simiyu Region.

International Mine Awareness Day Significance

The International Mine Awareness Day provides an opportunity for governments, organizations, and individuals around the world to make efforts to eradicate landmines and to support victims and their families. The day highlights the devastating impact that landmines and explosive remnants of war have on civilian populations, particularly in conflict-affected areas. It is a perfect day that encourages countries to join efforts to implement measures to address the problem for a better world.

