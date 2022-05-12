The nursing profession is a noble one, and it requires dedication and complete devotion to taking care of others. Modern nursing techniques have made the healthcare system more efficient and result orientated, but nursing wasn’t always given the amount of respect it deserves. Florence Nightingale was a statistician and philosopher of modern medicine who changed how nursing was looked at. Considered the founder of modern nursing, International Nurses Day is celebrated on her birthday on May 12 every year. Her words, quotes and life's work have inspired many people.

International Nurses Day is celebrated globally to appreciate the tireless efforts of the nurses. It was first established in 1974, and the date was chosen to be Nightingale’s birthday to pay homage to her consistent efforts and her trailblazing nursing techniques that changed how nursing was looked at. To celebrate and honour Florence Nightingale’s life’s work, here are some quotes by Florence Nightingale that have inspired the world.

Quotes By Florence Nightingale

1. "I attribute my success to this – I never gave or took any excuse."

2. "To understand God’s thoughts we must study statistics, for these are the measure of his purpose.

Live life when you have it. Life is a splendid gift-there is nothing small about it."

3. "I am of certain convinced that the greatest heroes are those who do their duty in the daily grind of domestic affairs whilst the world whirls as a maddening dreidel."

4. "Instead of wishing to see more doctors made by women joining what there are, I wish to see as few doctors, either male or female, as possible. For, mark you, the women have made no improvement they have only tried to be ”men” and they have only succeeded in being third-rate men."

5. "A hundred struggle and drown in the breakers. One discovers the new world. Rather, ten times, die in the surf heralding the way to a new world, than stand idly on the shore.”

6. “The world is put back by the death of everyone who has to sacrifice the development of his or her peculiar gifts to conventionality.”

7. "Nursing is an art: and if it is to be made an art, it requires an exclusive devotion as hard a preparation as any painter’s or sculptor’s work; for what is the having to do with dead canvas or dead marble, compared with having to do with the living body, the temple of God’s spirit? It is one of the Fine Arts: I had almost said, the finest of Fine Arts.”

8. "No man, not even a doctor, ever gives any other definition of what a nurse should be than this ‘devoted and obedient. this definition would do just as well for a porter. It might even do for a horse. It would not do for a policeman.”

International Nurses Day is celebrated by honouring Florence Nightingale by hosting seminars and charity events in her name. People also celebrate this day by appreciating nurses by gifting them cards and tokens of appreciation and by hosting fundraisers for the different nursing organisations to get better equipment and facilities for the nurses. It was definitely Florence Nightingale's efforts that have made modern nursing so successful.

