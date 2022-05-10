Nursing is a noble profession, and it is very selfless. International Nurses Day is celebrated globally to appreciate and acknowledge the courage and dedication of nurses toward the well-being of the people. Celebrated annually on May 12, it also marks the birth anniversary of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale. Everything from date and significance to the history of this very prominent day is commemorated worldwide.

Date of International Nurses Day 2022

Since 1974, International Nurses Day has been observed annually on May 12; this date commemorates the birth of the pioneer of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale. International Nurses Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 12. National Nurses Day 2022 Date, History and Significance: Know About National Nurses Week in the United States Recognising Their Efforts.

History And Significance

International Council For Nurses (ICN) celebrities the day every year by raising awareness about the rights and struggles of Nurses and aims to educate people and nurses themselves on how to create a better working environment for the nurses and aid in making their lives easier. The day is observed annually on May 12 to celebrate the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who changed the face of nursing and was known as the Founder of Modern Nursing.

Florence Nightingale was a statistician who rose to prominence during the Crimean War in the 1850s, stationed as the head nurse at the Barrack Hospital at Scutari to treat the British soldiers, she was perplexed over the conditions of the facilities and equipment, and she led the nurses onto nursing the soldiers back to health by imposing strict hygiene rules that helped in bringing down the death toll. Florence also opened her nursing school in 1860, known as the Nightingale School of Nursing at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London. Her teaching methods and her dedication to the service of people made her a very significant part of what modern nursing is known for.

The International Council of Nurses creates and distributes educational kits for nurses every year surrounding the theme chosen for that particular year. The theme for International Nurses Day 2022 is ‘Nurses: A Voice to Lead - Invest in Nursing and respect rights to secure global health.’

Celebrations of International Nurses Day 2022

Nurses are the heart and soul of the healthcare system and sacrifice alot to put the well being of others before them. People gift greetings cards and tokens of appreciation on this day to the nurses and also host celebrations and seminars in their honour.

