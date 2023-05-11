Happy International Nurses Day 2023! The day is celebrated every year on May 12 to mark the contribution of nurses across the world. Since 1965, the day has been celebrated by the International Council of Nurses (ICN). In 1974, May 12 was chosen as the day to celebrate International Nurses Day because it is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. On International Nurses Day, we have brought the International Nurses Day 2023 images, Happy International Nurses Day 2023 greetings, International Nurses Day HD wallpapers and quotes, which you can download and wish all your friends and family.

The campaign will focus on how we must strengthen our health systems to meet the rising demands for global health while also learning lessons to help nurses. It will include important steps that ICN considers necessary to address the health systems and the profession, steps that are, of course, mutually beneficial and reinforcing.

On May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth, one observes International Nurses Day (IND) across the globe. ICN produces and disseminates IND resources and information to mark this significant day each year. In order to meet the demands as well as the Sustainable Development Goals, Universal Health Coverage, and Health for All, ICN and its national nursing associations members around the world look forward to honouring nurses and working together to chart the future course of nursing.

IND is observed all around the world. The International Council of Nurses (ICN) marks this significant day each year by creating and disseminating materials for International Nurses Day (IND). We have for you some of the best wishes that you can download and send to wish all your loved ones.

The global theme for the day is "Our Nurses. Our Future", and it will outline our future goals for nursing in order to meet the difficulties facing global health and promote global health for all. We must apply the lessons we've learned from the pandemic to our future actions.

