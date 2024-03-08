Every year, International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated around the world on March 8. The day celebrates the achievements of incredible women around the world and recognises their social, economic, cultural, and political accomplishments. The UN states that achieving gender equality and women’s well-being in all aspects of life is more crucial than ever if we want to create prosperous economies and a healthy planet. Gender equality is the greatest human rights challenge, benefiting everyone. This International Women’s Day, let’s unite to transform challenges into opportunities and shape a better future for all! Women's History Month Colors: Delving Deep Into the Symbolism of the Colours Purple, White and Green.

Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, International Women's Day first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe. Every year, International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide with a unique theme. The International Women's Day 2024 theme is ‘Inspire Inclusion’. In this article, let’s take a look at the International Women's Day themes for the past 5 years.

International Women's Day themes for the past 5 years:

2023 Theme: DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality 2022 Theme: Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow 2021 Theme: Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world 2020 Theme: ‘I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights’ 2019 Theme: Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change

International Women's Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance

International Women's Day provides an opportunity for individuals and organizations around the world to come together to celebrate the achievements of women, raise awareness about gender inequality, and advocate for a more inclusive and equitable society.

