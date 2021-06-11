In recent years, yoga has made quite the name for itself in the fitness realm. While it was sporadically practised across the globe, in recent years, it has skyrocketed in popularity and is now the most ubiquitous form of exercise. With celebrities flexing all their weight behind this gem, it's now the most common form of exercise, that not only keeps you physically fit but also a great mental stimulation that instils calm and basically keeps us from killing annoying people.

Pre-pandemic we were all rushing to our yoga studios to get our pose on, however, the pandemic put a stop to all that. So out went yoga and in came a stress-fuelled day filled with binging, whinging that took centre-stage. Let's face it, without someone breathing down our necks during a workout sesh, we were all terribly remiss in keeping up with our fitness regime. Then in came virtual yoga classes to the rescue. Now there are plenty of options online that you can subscribe and some of them are absolutely free. Here are the best free yoga classes online.

Five Parks Yoga

This channel on youtube run by Erin Samson, is not only great for beginners but great for more advanced yogis, too. Samson has scores of videos online that range from 30-80 minutes, which is well-paced and eloquently illustrated. You will never miss a beat and /or pose during her myriad of styles that include, mandala, vinyasa, ashtanga, and power yoga.

Yoga with Adrienne

A favourite among beginners, Adriene launched her YouTube channel a little over four years ago and has amassed more than a million followers. She is clear and concise and easy to follow. if you're pressed for time and can't fit in exercise in your day planner, well then, fret not because her classes are pretty short and cover a wide range of asanas. So you'll get a full workout in a short period of time.

Yoga With Tim

Introduced to yoga during his freshman year of college, Tim Sensei now offers a blend of Iyengar and Vinyasa Flow yoga. His demeanour is pretty calm and soothing and his movements quiet Zenny, and it's perfect for beginners the poses are not extremely arduous.

Do Yoga With Me

Best suited for Intermediate-level yogis who have a couple of years of practice under their belts, Do Yoga With Me touts versatile Yoga styles including Hatha, Vinyasa, Yin, Kundalini, and Ashtanga as well as power. They have incredible teachers who provide top-notch tutorials for free since they are dependant on the largesse of their donors.

The Daily Burn Yoga

The Daily Burn Yoga offers a 30-day free trial that includes a variety of classes in different intensity levels. It's perfect for both beginner and experts.

