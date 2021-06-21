International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21 every year. A celebration of the spiritual, physical and mental practice that has impacted millions worldwide, International Day of Yoga has been celebrated since 2015 by the United Nations. Yoga has been a go-to form of workout and a way of life for many. And the celebration of International Day of Yoga 2021 is a celebration of all that yoga has given us. People often celebrate International Day of Yoga by sharing International Day of Yoga 2021 Shubkamnaye messages, International Day of Yoga wishes, Happy International Day of Yoga 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The first-ever International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. The celebration takes place on June 21 since it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first suggested the observance of International Yoga Day in September 2014. On December 14, 2014, India's Permanent Representative Asoke Mukherji introduced the draft resolution in the United Nations General Assembly. The celebration has been an annual international observance ever since.

The celebration was especially openly acknowledged and anticipated by many because of the popularity of yoga. To celebrate International Yoga Day, people often organise group events and classes, online seminars and more to promote yoga and its benefits across the world. This International Day of Yoga 2021, the celebrations are sure to be more virtual. Here are some International Day of Yoga 2021 Shubkamnaye messages, International Day of Yoga wishes in Hindi, Happy International Day of Yoga 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends to celebrate this day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Nature of Yoga Is To Shine the Light of Awareness Into the Darkest Corners of the Body.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Is a Light, Which Once Lit Will Never Dim. The Better Your Practice, the Brighter Your Flame.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Means Addition. Addition of Energy, Strength and Beauty to Body, Mind and Soul.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be a Part of International Yoga Day To Draw More and More People Towards Practising Yoga!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Is Like Music. The Rhythm of the Body, the Melody of the Mind and the Harmony of the Soul Create the Symphony of Life. Have a Happy International Yoga Day!

Yoga has become especially more popular in the last year, thanks to the ease with which people can begin their yoga journey with nothing but a mat. The fact that there is a fitness and wellbeing activity that can be practiced indoors, without any equi[ments and can instantly put us in a good mood has pushed many to turn to yoga. We hope that this International Day of Yoga, you are inspired to give yoga a go. Happy International Day of Yoga!

