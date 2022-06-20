Happy International Yoga Day 2022! Since 2015, International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on the 21st of June. The United Nations has started celebrating this day to raise awareness about the many benefits of practising yoga for people around the world. This date was chosen to celebrate Yoga Day because June 21 is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. The word yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word "Yuj" which means 'to join or to unite'. It signifies the union of body and mind. The practise of yoga is traced to Pre-Vedic Indian traditions, which are known to heal mental and physical ailments and help maintain fitness. The art of practising yoga helps in controlling one's mind, body and spirit. It balances physical and mental health while bringing peace. Yoga is also known to relieve stress and anxiety. It also helps in increasing flexibility, strengthening muscles and enhancing physical health. International Day of Yoga 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Objective, Significance and Everything You Need To Know About The Yoga Day,

Apart from physical and mental relaxation, yoga also helps in developing strength, flexibility and immunity. Yoga is known to help maintain a balance between body and mind and help get rid of age-old ailments. Yoga does not involve heavy cardio and hence has a very subtle yet strong and long-term effect on your internal and external body. Yoga symbolizes the unity of mind and body. Public yoga events are organized every year on Yoga Day. To make this day even more special, you can wish International Yoga Day by sending the following HD pictures, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, Greetings, Facebook messages, SMS etc. to your loved ones.

Yoga Is the Only Key To Be Fit and It's Essential To Do It Daily To Keep Your Mind Stress Free!

Yoga Is a Way to Freedom.

Make Your Life Beautiful on This International Yoga Day!

Yoga Is Possible for Anybody Who Really Wants It. Yoga Is Universal, but Don't Approach Yoga With a Business Mind Looking for Worldly Gain!!

Yoga Introduces You to a Way of Rediscovering Yourself a Sense of Completeness Gets in Tune With Life!

Yoga Takes You Into the Present Moment. The Only Place Where Life Exists.

Yoga includes various asanas for the management of specific health problems. Yoga increases the flexibility of muscles and even helps you walk better, giving you relief from fatigue or laziness. It is known to lower blood pressure and slow down the heart rate in the long run as well. Yoga has also been linked to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels and get you a better immune system function.

