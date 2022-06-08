Yoga has been hastening a gazillion of chronic health problems and offering physical and mental benefits to people of all ages. Yoga can fasten the healing process and help the patient experience symptoms with more centeredness and less distress. The COVID-19 pandemic had an exacerbated effect on our physiological and physical health. Therefore it is high time to take out the Yoga mat and start stretching your body! Each year, we get a day in June which pushes us to start the practice by enlightening us about how Yoga can connect our body, mind and soul. International Day of Yoga is an annual observance which will be marked on Tuesday, 21st June this year. To keep the old saga of Yoga alive, the world celebrates Yoga Day by promoting and awaring the public about its magical power. Go on reading to learn about the theme, origin and importance of the international occasion. 10 Health Benefits of Yoga That Are Too Good To Be True.

International Day of Yoga 2022 Theme

Every year the theme for the global observance is decided that acts as an essential instrument in the collective quest for gaining the enormous health benefits of Yoga. In the same spirit, this year's International Day of Yoga will be celebrated under the theme "Yoga For Humanity".

International Day of Yoga History & Significance

In September 2014, the current Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi, proposed the idea of observing the International Day of Yoga during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Following his initial proposal, the UN adopted the draft resolution entitled Day of Yoga in the same year. The date of 21st June was decided to be Yoga Day as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere (summer solstice) and shares a special significance in many parts of the world. The practice of Yoga was started in the 5th century to build a holistic approach toward making the mind and body healthy. Doing different asanas and pranayama generates energy that is channelled into meditation or Dhyan for stability, peace and calmness. Hence, as now you have become cognizant of all the advantages of Yoga, it's time to adopt a yogi lifestyle and align with your inner chakra.

