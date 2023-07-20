The Islamic New Year, also known as "Hijri New Year" or "Islamic Lunar New Year," marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar year. This year it will be observed on Wednesday, July 19. The Islamic calendar, or Hijri calendar, is a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days, depending on the moon sighting. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, which is a solar calendar, the Islamic calendar is based on the moon's phases. As you observe the Islamic New Year 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. When Is Muharram 2023 in India? Know Date and Significance of the First Month of the Islamic New Year.

The Islamic New Year starts with the month of Muharram, which is considered one of the sacred months in Islam. The first day of Muharram is the beginning of the new Islamic year, and it is a significant occasion for Muslims around the world. For many Muslims, the Islamic New Year is a time for reflection, prayer, and expressing gratitude. It is an opportunity to contemplate the past year, seek forgiveness for any wrongdoings, and set positive intentions for the coming year. Some Muslims may attend special religious gatherings at mosques, listen to sermons, and engage in acts of charity and kindness.

Islamic New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray Allah Blesses You With His Gracious Mercy on the Islamic New Year and Forgives All Your Mistakes. Happy Islamic New Year to You.

Islamic New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Islamic New Year! As the Hijri Year 1445 Begins, I Pray That Each Day Will Be Full of Allah’s Blessings and Mercy

Islamic New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Hijri New Year! May the Beginning of the Islamic New Year Brings You More Opportunities To Prosper and Progress

Islamic New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Islamic New Year! May Allah Guide You to the Path of Success and Achievements During This New Year.

Islamic New Year 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Islamic New Year 2023 Greetings to You and Your Family. May You All Have a Happy Year Ahead.

As with all Islamic months, the precise date of the Islamic New Year is determined by the lunar sighting, and it may vary from one country to another. Islamic months are generally shorter than months in the Gregorian calendar, so the Islamic New Year date moves backwards approximately 10 to 12 days each year relative to the Gregorian calendar. Therefore, Muslims need to rely on local moon sighting authorities or follow announcements from recognized religious institutions to determine the exact date of the Islamic New Year celebration in their region.

Wishing everyone Happy Islamic New Year 2023!

