Mumbai, August 10: This year, owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the festival of Janmashtami, will be celebrated over three days (August 11-13), instead of the customary two days. According to a Times of India report, the reason behind this is because temples would be unable to host devotees due to the numerous restrictions amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Therefore, this year, for the convenience of the devotees, darshan will be available online. ISKCON will celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna at the midnight of August 12. Devotees will be able to view e-puja and abhishek online. Temples have already been updating frequently on their social media handles sharing updates before the main festival. Janmashtami 2020: Mathura Bans Entry of Outsiders in District Between August 11 and 13.

On this day, Devotees usually observe fasts, sing devotional songs in praise of the lord, participate in Dahi Handi celebrations, hold ceremonies in temples where Lord Krishna is welcomed each year and more. The largest celebrations take place in Mathura and Vrindavan respectively, where Lord Krishna is believed to have been born.

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 11, and the timings for the prayers begin at 12.21 AM until 01.06 AM (on August 12). Dahi Handi celebrations will take place on August 12.

