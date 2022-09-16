Jivitputrika fast is one of the most challenging fasts of the Hindu tradition. It is observed by mothers for the long and healthy lives of their children. On this day, they abstain from eating food or drinking water and observe a Nirjala fast. According to a story, Jimutvanhan, the king of Gandharvas, was in the forest to serve his father and met a mourning woman. She belonged to the family of snakes and according to an oath, Garuda was to feed on her son the next day. Jimutvanhan promised to protect her son and therefore he lied down on the bed of rocks and offered himself to Garuda. When Garuda attacked him, he stayed calm. Garuda was impressed by this act and promised that he would never feed on any children of the woman. As you celebrate Jitiya 2022, we at LatestLY, have brought the Jivitputrika Katha to you so that you know more about the festival. Jitiya Nahay Khay 2022 Wishes & Happy Jivitputrika Vrat Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers, Wishes and SMS To Celebrate the Festival on Krishna Paksha Ashtami

Jitiya Vrat Katha

Jivitputrika Vrat is mostly observed in the Indian states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. It is one of the most difficult fasts of the Hindu tradition where women go a full day without eating or drinking anything. Women celebrate the day with great zeal and enthusiasm and pray for the well-being and long lives of their children. Women who observe fast recite the Jivitputrika Vrat Katha on this day. We have curated Jivitputrika Vrat Katha that you can recite before you end you fast for the day.

Learn the Story of Jitiya Vrat

Jitiya is a three-day festival observed from the seventh to the ninth lunar day of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. The Jivitputrika fast is observed on the eighth day. Wishing everyone a Happy Jivitputrika Vrat 2022!

