Happy Jitiya Nahay Khay 2022! The first day of Jivitputrika Vrat or Jitiya celebrated for three days is Nahay Khay and it takes place on September 16, Friday. It is an auspicious celebration in Hindu culture by the mothers who observe a strict fast without a drop of water for the welfare of their children. The festival is marked on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami in the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin. This fasting is mainly observed in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Jivitputrika Vrat 2022 falls on Sunday, 18 September. The first day is called Nahai-Khai, followed by the Jitiya fasting day, and the last one is Parana. To observe the observance, here's our collection of Happy Jivitputrika Vrat 2022 quotes, messages, Jitiya 2022 wishes and messages. Jitiya or Jivitputrika Vrat 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Significance: How To Celebrate Jitiya To Seek Blessings & Happiness for Your Children? Everything You Need To Know About Jiuntia.

