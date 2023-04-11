Mumbai, April 11: Eid or Eid al-Fitr is one of the two biggest festivals of people of the Islamic faith. Muslims across the world and India celebrate the holy festival on the first day of the month of Shawwal. Muslims worldwide gear up to welcome Eid ul Fitr, a joyous and triumphant day. The date for the Eid 2023 celebration in India and other parts of the world is determined by the sighting of a crescent moon. Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 marks the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting – Ramadan or Ramzan.

Muslims offer a special prayer in open areas like fields, community centres, etc., or at mosques as part of Eid 2023 celebrations. Those who are celebrating organise social gatherings and distribute traditional sweet dishes among people. Many believe the festival originated with Prophet Mohammed after he migrated from Mecca to Medina. Eod 2023 celebrations begin with the first sighting of the crescent moon shortly after sunset on the 29th or 30th of Ramzan. Eid 2023 Date: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know Ramadan Chand Raat Date in India, Saudi Arabia and Other Countries.

Eid 2023 Date in India:

The day of Eid is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar. Accordingly, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. In India where Ramadan commenced on March 24, Muslims will gather for Eid 2023 moon sighting on April 21. If the moon is sighted, Eid 2023 in India will be celebrated on April 22. In case the moon is not sighted, Ramadan will complete 30 days on April 22 and Muslims will celebrate Eid on April 23. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

For Eid 2023 celebrations, scores of traditional foods and snacks are cooked and shared with friends, families, and neighbours. In India, Muslims make Sheer khurma, Biryani, Sheermal and share these delicacies with their loved ones.

