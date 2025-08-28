Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan is one of the most important festivals celebrated in Maharashtra during Ganesh Chaturthi. Observed over three days, Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana, Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan and Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan—the festival is dedicated to Goddess Gauri, an incarnation of Parvati. Married women pray for prosperity, family well-being and marital harmony, while unmarried girls seek blessings for a good life partner. This year, the festival falls on Monday, September 1, 2025. Rangoli holds a special place in Gauri Pujan celebrations. Colourful patterns made with rice flour, flower petals and powders are believed to invite Goddess Gauri’s blessings into the home. From simple designs to intricate motifs, rangolis are created at the entrance to welcome the Goddess with devotion. Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana and Gauri Pujan 2025 Rangoli Designs: Simple and Beautiful Flower and Colour Patterns To Decorate Your Home During Gauri Puja Festival.

Easy and Simple Rangoli Ideas For Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana

If you’re short on time, try minimalist rangoli patterns with dots, circles and lotus motifs. Using two or three bright colours can still create a festive look while keeping the design simple and elegant. Small floral rangolis with marigold or rose petals also make a quick yet beautiful option.

Traditional Floral Rangoli Patterns For Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan

Floral rangolis are among the most popular choices for Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan. Bright marigold, jasmine and rose petals are arranged in geometric or circular designs. Adding diyas around the floral rangoli enhances its charm and creates a divine atmosphere.

Creative Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan Rangoli

A great way to add radiance is by placing earthen lamps (diyas) within the rangoli pattern. The glow of the lamps not only makes the rangoli look beautiful but also symbolises positivity, purity and devotion to Goddess Gauri.

Modern Rangoli Designs for Jyeshtha Gauri Festival

While traditional designs remain popular, many households also prefer contemporary rangoli art with unique colour combinations, abstract motifs, and even rangolis made using glass beads, mirrors, and glitter powder. These modern twists make the decoration stand out.

Decoration Ideas for Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2025

Along with rangoli, homes are decorated with torans of mango leaves and marigold flowers, fresh sarees for the idol, jewellery, and vibrant backdrops. Families prepare special festive dishes, and the idol is adorned beautifully before the puja. Creating a welcoming environment with flowers and rangoli ensures the Goddess is received with devotion.

Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2025 is a festival of devotion, prosperity and family harmony. Decorating your home with rangolis, flowers and diyas not only adds festive charm but also symbolises the pure welcome of Goddess Gauri. Whether you choose traditional floral designs or modern patterns, rangolis remain an integral part of this celebration.

