Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2025 holds immense significance among women and is celebrated yearly with deep devotion. The festival is also called Gauri Avahan, Gauri Pujan, or Jyeshtha Gauri Vrat and is observed mainly in Maharashtra and some parts of Western India. The auspicious occasion is dedicated to Goddess Gauri (Parvati), the consort of Lord Shiva and mother of Lord Ganesha. Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan is observed during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, when devotees welcome Goddess Gauri into their homes, perform rituals, and offer prayers for prosperity and marital harmony. This year, Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2025 falls on Monday, September 1, 2025, and will be celebrated over three days – Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana (Sunday, August 31), Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan (Monday, September 1) and Gauri Visarjan (Tuesday, September 2). Celebrate Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2025 with vibrant rangoli designs and floral decorations for your home. From simple and traditional to colourful and creative patterns, explore the best Jyeshtha Gauri Rangoli Designs to welcome Goddess Gauri and seek her blessings for happiness and prosperity.

To decorate your home on Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2025, here are some beautiful Rangoli designs, traditional patterns, and colourful decorations with flowers that you can try to make your home festive and welcoming. Goddess Gauri, worshipped for her power to bestow courage, prosperity, and marital bliss, is invoked with great reverence during this period. Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2025: Know Date, Timings, Rituals and Significance of the Annual Event.

Easy Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2025 Rangoli Designs for Home Decoration

Traditional Floral Rangoli Patterns To Welcome Goddess Gauri

Simple and Colourful Rangoli Designs for Gauri Pooja Festival

Creative Jyeshtha Gauri Rangoli Ideas With Flowers and Diyas

Step-by-Step Rangoli Designs for Jyeshtha Gauri Avahan and Gauri Pujan 2025

This auspicious festival highlights love, devotion, sacrifice, and family well-being. Women pray for a happy and prosperous married life, just as Goddess Parvati’s unwavering devotion blessed her with Lord Shiva as her husband. Unmarried girls also observe the vrat with the hope of finding a good life partner, while married women seek blessings for prosperity, peace, and harmony in their households.

