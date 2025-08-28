Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan is an important event that is celebrated with great devotion across Maharashtra. The day of Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjana is the farewell ritual for Goddess Gauri, marking the end of the three-day Jyeshtha Gauri Puja during the Ganesh festival. The term Visarjan means immersion, and hence on the day of Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan, the idols of Goddess Gauri are immersed in water. Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2025 falls on Tuesday, September 2. According to drikpanchang, Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjana Muhurat is from 06:24 to 18:52 pm. The Mula Nakshatra begins at 19:55 on September 01, 2025 and ends at 21:51 on September 02. In this article, lets know more about Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2025 Date

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2025 falls on Tuesday, September 2.

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2025 Timings

The Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjana Muhurat is from 06:24 to 18:52 pm.

The Mula Nakshatra begins at 19:55 on September 01 and ends at 21:51 on September 02.

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan Significance

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan holds great religious and cultural significance for the people of Maharashtra. It marks the conclusion of the three-day worship of Goddess Gauri, who is considered an embodiment of strength, prosperity, and motherhood. The ritual reflects the deep emotional and spiritual bond devotees share with the goddess, especially among women who observe various fasting and prayer traditions for their family's well-being.

This ritual symbolises respectfully sending the goddess back to her divine abode, with a prayer to return next year and continue blessing the family with prosperity, health, and happiness. Although it's a farewell, it's celebrated with gratitude and joy, not sadness. The ritual is filled with bhakti (devotion), as women gather around the idol, singing aartis, bhajans, and shlokas.

