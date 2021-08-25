Kajari Teej, also known as Satudi Teej, Boorhi Teej or the Badi Teej, is celebrated on the third day of the dark fortnight of Bhadrapada. This year, Kajari Teej 2021 is celebrated on 25 August, Wednesday. Women in Uttar Pradesh pray to Lord Shiva on Kajari Teej. They also go fasting without food and water and later break the fast by eating sattu (gram flour). On this day, Kajari Teej wishes in Hindi are searched on social media by fasting women to wish other women observing the fast as well as their family and friends. We have therefore made it easy by getting together all the Kajari Teej 2021 WhatsApp messages, Satudi Teej HD images and SMS for Kajari Teej or Badi Teej that you can send and wish your loved ones. New and Easy Arabic & Floral Mehendi Pattern Images and DIY Mehandi Tutorial Videos for Teej.

Message Reads: Teej is the day which shows woman’s love and sacrifice. May your wishes come true and you a loving husband like Lord Shiva. Happy Kajari Teej!

Message Reads: Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman's love and sacrifice. Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joys. Happy Kajari Teej! like Lord Shiva.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Teej to all!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teej Ka Tyohaar Hai Umango or harsho o ulaash Ka Tyohaar Phool Khile Hai Baaghon Mein Rangeein ban bankar Barish Ki Hai ghanghor barashti Fuhaar Dil Se Aap Sab Ko Ho Mubarak Pyara Ye Teej Ka Tyohaar! Happy Kajari Teej.

On Kajari Teej, unmarried women fast to seek their desired life partner and married women fast desiring for a long and healthy life of their partner. Goddess Parvati observed a strict fast to please Lord Shiva and it is believed that on this day Lord Shiva accepted the union of Parvati. Prepping up for Kajari Teej 2021, we list you an amazing collection of Whatsapp messages. Teej GIF Images, HD Imaged and SMS to send to your family and friends on this auspicious occasion.

