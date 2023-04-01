Kamada Ekadashi is an auspicious occasion that is celebrated by the Hindu community. The day falls on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) on the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which corresponds to the month of March or April. Kamada Ekadashi in 2023 will be celebrated on April 1. Kamada Ekadashi is the first Ekadashi after the Chaitra Navaratri, the Hindu lunar new year. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna. As Kamada Ekadashi 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the auspicious day. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Kamada Ekadashi 2023 Date

Kamada Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on April 1, 2023

Kamada Ekadashi 2023 Timings

The Kamada Ekadashi Tithi begins on April 1, 2023, at 12.28 am and will end on April 2, 2023, at 2.49 am. Breaking the Ekadashi fast is called Parana, which is performed after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. In 2023, Parana falls on April 2 from 1.34 pm to 3.59 pm. Ekadashi 2023 Dos and Don'ts for Good Luck: Ways To Celebrate the Auspicious Day To Bring In Prosperity.

Significance

As per religious texts, Kamada Ekadashi is believed to be the occasion when all the desires of a devotee are fulfilled. Hence this day holds great significance in the Hindu community. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that all the desires of devotees are fulfilled on this day by observing a fast on this day. The vrat is also believed to set one free from curses.

