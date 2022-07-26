Kargil Vijay Diwas is one of the historic days for our nation that is marked every year to commemorate the victory of the Indian army in the Kargil War; an armed conflict fought between India and Pakistan from May to July 1999. The occasion is known as Kargil Victory Day, when people remember our martyred soldiers. The jawans sacrificed their lives on the most crucial military operation to clear the Kargil sector. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 falls on Tuesday, 26 July. To rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in the Kargil conflict, we have curated messages, patriotic quotes, HD images, SMS, thoughts and sayings. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Historic Day When India Conquered Over Pakistan in the Kargil War.

Kargil Vijay Diwas Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Either I Will Come Back After Hoisting the Tricolour, or I Will Come Back Wrapped in It, but I Will Be Back for Sure – Captain Vikram Batra

Kargil Vijay Diwas Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Victory Doesn’t Come Cheap, We Also Had to Carry Some Biers. A Tribute to the Martyrs of India – Amitesh Sodhiya

Kargil Vijay Diwas Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Soldier, Above All Other People, Prays for Peace, for He Must Suffer and Bear the Deepest Wounds and Scars of War. – Douglas MacArthur

Kargil Vijay Diwas Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Kargil Vijay Diwas, We Salute Our National Heroes! Jai Hind! Vande Mataram.

Kargil Vijay Diwas Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom in Mind. Faith in Words. Pride in Our Hearts. Memories of Our Souls. Jai Hind.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)