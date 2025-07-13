Kashmir Martyrs' Day, also known as Kashmir Day, is an annual event that is observed on July 13. This day is observed in remembrance of 22 Muslim protesters killed on July 13, 1931, by Dogra forces of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir in British India. This day was removed as an official holiday for Jammu and Kashmir by the government of India in December 2019. Kashmir Martyrs' Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 13. In this article, let’s learn more about the date of Kashmir Martyrs' Day 2025 and its significance. Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Pandemonium: ‘Restore July 13 Holiday’ Demands PDP in J&K Vidhan Sabha.

Kashmir Martyrs' Day 2025 Date

Kashmir Martyrs' Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 13.

Kashmir Martyrs' Day History

As per historical records, on this day, Kashmiri Muslims were protesting outside the Srinagar Central Jail, where Abdul Qadeer, who had called on Kashmiris to rise against the rule of the Hari Singh, was being held. As the crowd grew restless, the Dogra army opened fire, killing 22 Muslims. The crowds buried the bodies of those killed by the state forces in the graveyard attached to the Shrine of Khwaja Bahawuddin Naqshbandi (Ziyarat Naqshband Sahab) in Srinagar, which has since come to be known as Mazar-e-Shuhada or the Martyrs' Graveyard.

Abdul Qadeer Khan was an employee of an English army officer, Major Butt of the Yorkshire Regiment posted at Peshawar, who was taking a vacation in Kashmir. Until 2018 July 13 was a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir and marked with official ceremonies at the Martyrs' Graveyard in Naqshband Sahib, Srinagar.

Kashmir Martyrs' Day Significance

Kashmir Martyrs' Day remains a powerful symbol for many Kashmiris, representing resistance against autocratic rule. The day commemorates the sacrifice of 22 individuals who were killed in 1931 while protesting. Their martyrdom is widely seen as the spark that ignited the political consciousness of the Kashmiri people, especially the Muslim majority.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2025 07:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).