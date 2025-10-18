Kati Bihu, also known as Kongali Bihu, is one of the three major Bihu festivals celebrated in Assam, India. It is observed in the month of October, marking an important phase in the agricultural cycle of the state. Kati Bihu is observed in the month of October, marking an important phase in the agricultural cycle in Assam. This year, Kati Bihu 2025 falls on Saturday, October 18. In Assam, Bihu is an important cultural festival and is celebrated in three types around the year – 'Rongali' or 'Bohag Bihu' observed in April, 'Kongali' or 'Kati Bihu' observed in October or November, and 'Bhogali' or 'Magh Bihu' observed in January. This festival reflects a period of hope and prayer, as farmers wait for a good harvest. Kati Bihu Wishes and Greetings: HD Wallpapers and Messages to Share On the Festival of Lights, Prayers and Crop Protection.

The Kongali Bihu or the Kati Bihu festival of Assam reflects a season of short supplies and is an animistic festival. It is celebrated on the Sankranti of the Assamese months of Ahin and Kati. At this time the paddy in the barn is almost exhausted and there is plenty of time to harvest the paddy. In this article, let’s know more about Kati Bihu 2025 date, history and the significance of the Assamese festival.

Kati Bihu 2025 Date

Kati Bihu 2025 falls on Saturday, October 18.

What Is Kongali Bihu?

Kongali Bihu, one of the three Bihu festivals in Assam, falls in mid-October. During this time of the year, the paddy in the fields is in the growing stage and the granaries of the farmers are almost empty. On this day, earthen lamps known as saki are lit at the foot of the household Tulsi plant, the granary, the garden and the paddy fields. To protect the maturing paddy, cultivators whirl a piece of bamboo and recite rowa-khowa chants and spells to ward off pests and the evil eye.

Kati Bihu Traditions

Kati Bihu is a traditional Assamese festival that is marked with prayers and reflection. Unlike the other two Bihus - Bohag Bihu (Rongali) and Magh Bihu (Bhogali), Kati Bihu is less festive and more solemn. There are no feasts or dances, but people express their devotion and hope for better days ahead through prayers and simplicity. On this day, people pray to Goddess Tulsi and the household deity (Lakshmi) for prosperity.

The festival comes at a time when paddy crops are growing in the fields, but the granaries are almost empty, hence the name Kongali, which means ‘poor’ or ‘scarce’. During the evening, cattle are fed specially made rice items called pitha. Kati Bihu is known as Kati Gasa by the Bodo people and Gathi Sainjora by the Dimasa people. On this day, the Bodo people light lamps at the foot of the siju (Euphorbia neriifolia) tree.

