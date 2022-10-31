Kerala Piravi, also known as Kerala Day, is observed every year on November 1. It marks the birth of the state of Kerala. The state of Kerala was created long after the independence of India on November 1, 1956. Before this, Kerala was divided into four regions: South Canara, Malabar, Cochin and Travancore. Piravi is a Malayalam word which means birth in English. Kerala Piravi is the celebration of the birth of Kerala as an independent state. Here are Happy Kerala Piravi 2022 messages that you can share with your loved ones on Kerala Day 2022 as wishes, greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Kerala Piravi 2022 Date & Significance: When Is Kerala Day? Everything To Know About the History and Celebrations Related to Kerala Piravi Dinam.

The northernmost territories of Kerala like Thalassery, Kannur and Kasaragod were included in the Malabar presidency. The middle section was occupied by the princely Cochin state and the southern areas were administered under the sovereign state of Travancore. After India’s independence, there was a need to carve out states on a linguistic basis. Therefore, Kerala was formed as one independent state. Here are Happy Kerala Piravi 2022 messages that you can share with your loved ones on Kerala Day 2022 as wishes, greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 Date: Everything To Know About the History and Significance of Chhattisgarh Foundation Day.

With all states being formed on basis of the language spoken in every region, the country was divided into different states after the independence. Wishing everyone a very Happy Kerala Day 2022!

