Kerala will soon be in celebratory mood as the state will celebrate Kerala Day or Kerala Piravi 2023 on November 1. “Keraleeyam”, a grand event planned by the Kerala government "to present Kerala's progress, achievements, and cultural heritage to the world,” will showcase the "best of Kerala." The massive event will begin on November 1, Kerala Day and end on November 7. The kerala government will be organising seminars, exhibitions, trade fairs, food festivals, film festivals, and other events as part of “Keraleeyam”. The government plans to highlight Kerala’s cultural heritage and achievements through “Keraleeyam”. Meanwhile, the state government has said that admission to all the programmes would be free. Kerala Piravi 2022 Speeches in Malayalam and English: Get Talks on Kerala’s Rich Cultural Heritage, Traditions and Progress for Kerala Day (Watch Videos).

Keraleeyam 2023

25 international seminars, 7 days of insightful discussions, and 120 prominent figures to lead them! 'Keraleeyam,' the grand carnival mapping the quintessential aspects of Kerala from Nov 1st to 7th, will feature a set of vibrant discussions detailing the social progress &… pic.twitter.com/EsaFSYKVfM — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) October 23, 2023

