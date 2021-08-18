As the festive season makes a happy start with enthusiasm and excitement at its peak, people have left no stones unturned to celebrate festivals at their homes amid the ongoing pandemic. One of the most loved and popular celebrations is Krishna Janmashtami. This year, Krishna Janmashtami 2021 will be celebrated on August 30. Celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, devotees decorate temples and houses with flowers and lights with great fervour. People use creative decoration ideas to welcome Lord Krishna at home. Krishna Janmashtami Sweets Recipe Ideas With Sweet Wishes and Messages.

From decorating jhulas to buying bright, colourful clothes for Lord Krishna, ‘Laddoo Gopal’ is adored by everyone. The handi competition, dance acts depicting various stories of Lord Krishna, people celebrate this day with love, excitement and devotion. With the ongoing pandemic and social distancing protocols, we bring to you some ideas so that you celebrate Krishna Janmashtami using these DIY.

DIY Ideas You Can Try This Krishna Janmashtami

On Krishna Janmashtami, try this unique DIY at home to give your decoration a more authentic look.

Jhula Decoration for Welcoming Lord Krishna at Home

Give it an authentic touch with floral decoration using things available at home.

Easy Ideas for Making Lord Krishna Singhasan

These beautiful singhasan's can be tried at home using basic craft papers.

Floral Design for Decoration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Diwan's (@the_diwans_events_and_decor)

This floral decoration will take you to the beautiful city of Vridhavan celebrating Krishna Janam.

Theme-Based Decoration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shivi😘 (@manvi_art_gallery)

A theme-based decoration is always the best choice! Try these to make your decoration more vibrant and unique.

These are some of our ideas for Krishna Janmashtami decorations. If you have any more and something different to share, write it below in the comment box!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2021 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).