The five-festival of Diwali or Deepavali concluded on November 16 with the celebrations of Bhai Dooj and Gujarati New Year. But following the New Year, there is another festive celebration of the Gujarati community called as Labh Pancham. Also known as Saubhagya Panchami, Gyan Panchami or Labh Pancham, it will be observed on November 19 this year. It is said to be the first working day for businessmen after marking the start of Gujarati New Year. Ahead of this festive day, let us know more about the date, puja muhurat, significance and celebrations of this auspicious day.

Labh Pancham Date and Shubh Muhurat

Labh Pancham or Labh Panchami as the name states is celebrated on the Panchami tithi in the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar of Kartik. Labh Pancham usually falls one week after Kali Chaudas, and five days after Diwali. So this year, Labh Pancham 2020 will be marked on November 19, Thursday.

Labh Pancham Significance

The word Labh means ‘Benefit’ or ‘Good luck’, and Pancham means ’Fifth’. So it is said to be a favourable day to make new beginnings. During the festival of Diwali, on the day of Lakshmi Pujan, several businesses are closed for performing Puja. People of the business community mark a Chopda Pujan ritual, wherein their accounting books are worshipped. On the festive day of Labh Panchami, all the shops and businesses are reopened. It is considered to be an auspicious day to initiate new ventures and start new businesses. Devi Lakshmi Appeared in Your Dream? Know The Meaning And Interpretation of Seeing the Hindu Goddess of Wealth During Sleep.

On this day, people offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi and open their new books of account on this auspicious day. Some also worship Goddess Saraswati, praying for more knowledge. The new books are inaugurated by writing Shubh on left, Labh on right and drawing a Sathiya in the centre of the first page. Special offerings of fruits and sweets are made to the deities. Overall, Labh Panchami is considered a day that brings in fortune, happiness and prosperity to one's personal as well as professional life.

