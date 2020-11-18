An auspicious celebration of Labh Pancham will be celebrated tomorrow, November 19. Also called as Labh Panchami is it the first opening day of the Gujarati New Year. On this day many shops and businesses which had been closed for Diwali celebrations, open up with new accounting. This is said to be an auspicious day to make new beginnings. People perform Maa Lakshmi Puja on this day and seek blessings for the new start. Making rangolis is a common practice followed by many households on festive occasion. So if you are looking for special Labh Pancham rangoli designs, Labh Pancham rangoli videos and easy rangoli design tutorials you have come to the right place. We bring you some easy and colourful Shubh Labh rangoli designs that you can draw on this day.

Some people even make floral rangolis with petals instead of using powders. During the festive days of Diwali, making rangolis is a part of the tradition of decking up one's home. Labh Pancham, mostly celebrated by people of the Gujarati community is more or less a part of their Diwali celebrations. The Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas was celebrated on November 16, the day of Bhai Dooj. After the New Year day, people open their businesses or start out new ventures after Diwali on the day of Labh Pancham. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesha on this day. For this festive occasion, we bring you some simple and easy Shubh Labh Pancham rangoli design videos. One can also make Maa Lakshmi rangoli and we got you a colourful rangoli video for that too. Scroll on to check simple and easy yet colourful rangoli designs for Labh Pancham 2020.

Watch Video of Easy Shubh Labh Rangoli Design:

Simple Toran Rangoli Design:

Watch Video of Special Lakshmi Puja Rangoli Patterns:

Colourful Shubh Labh Rangoli Pattern:

You can use these above video tutorials as references to create your own rangoli designs or draw similar patterns. Shubh Labh is a phrase used to pass on blessings and good luck to one and all so it makes for an apt rangoli on the day of Labh Panchami. Wishing you all Happy Labh Pancham in advance!

