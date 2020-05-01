Labour Day Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy International Workers’ Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Happy Labour Day (File Image)

Labour Day Images & International Workers' Day HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Labour Day, also known as International Workers’ Day, commemorates the work of labourers and the working classes. Labour Day is observed annually on May 1. In some countries, it is referred to as May Day. The day is celebrated by following various programmes and workshops across countries. While celebrations have been curtailed this year due to coronavirus lockdown, you can wish each other on the day by sending these Labour Day 2020 HD Images and Happy International Workers' Day Wallpapers for free download online. The list also includes Labour Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, International Workers' Day 2020 Facebook Greetings, May Day GIF Images, Workers' Day SMS and messages to send your closed ones. Happy Labour Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Greetings and Quotes to Send on International Workers’ Day.

Labour Day or International Workers' Day is known by several names across the Indian states. It is called "Uzhaipalar dhinam" in Tamil and was first celebrated in Madras, "Kamgar Din" in Hindi, "Karmikara Dinacharane" in Kannada, "Karmika Dinotsavam" in Telugu, "Kamgar Divas" in Marathi, "Thozhilaali Dinam" in Malayalam and "Shromik Dibosh" in Bengali. It is called "Majdoor Diwas" in Nepal. You can learn the full history and significance of Labour Day here.

Coming back to Labour Day HD images and wallpapers, you can save these latest International Workers’ Day HD pictures and compile them into making nice GIFs and beautiful videos for this global event. One can also use Hike Stickers wherein you can find creative stickers to share with your loved ones. We, at LatestLY, bring you some of the best and popular Labour Day 2020 wishes and greetings, which you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, co-workers etc. on this day.

Happy Labour Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Worker Is a Creator and a Great Asset to Every Nation. Happy Labour Day. Happy International Workers' Day!

Happy Labour Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Labour Day, I Am Taking This Chance to Wish All the Workers a Nice Day With Their Loved Ones. Happy International Workers' Day! Happy Labour Day 2020!

Happy Labour Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here Is Another Day of Rest for All the Hard Working Citizens. It Is Through Your Efforts That This Country Keeps On Growing. Happy Labour Day 2020.

Happy Labour Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Neither Silver nor Gold Was the Ransom for Our Living Standard; Congratulations, Your Sweat Paid the Price. Happy Labour Day.

Happy Labour Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Labour Day! Remember That Labor Means Hard-Work but Not at the Cost of Being Deprived of Your Rights.

Labour Day 2002 Wishes: Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Images To Send On International Workers' Day

How to Download Labour Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

As WhatsApp is a popularly used instant messaging app, people also use the medium to send festive greetings and birthday greetings. Download Labour Day WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store and send it to observe the day.