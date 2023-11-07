Diwali 2023 is just around the corner! It’s a time of celebration, reflection, and spending quality moments with family, friends, and loved ones. During Diwali, special prayers are dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, wealth and well-being. On the occasion of Deepawali, we worship Goddess Lakshmi and seek her blessings. Ahead of Diwali, people bring new idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha to the house. However, if you are bringing the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha this Diwali, you should consider a few things. Lakshmi Puja 2023 Date in Diwali Week: Know Laxmi Pujan Timings, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Auspicious Hindu Festival.

There are a variety of idols available in the market, and you have to be careful about what idols you choose and bring home for Deepawali. Here are a few tips that can help you bring good luck and prosperity to your home.

If you are planning to bring the idol of Goddess Lakshmi this Diwali, you should check her sawari (vehicle). You should check this very carefully, as carelessness can take you towards a financial crisis throughout the year. It is advised not to bring a picture of Maa Lakshmi in which she is seated on an owl. It will bring negative energy to your house. One should keep in mind that Lakshmi Ganesh should never be bought together. This means you must refrain from buying idols that are merged. Ganesha's idol should have the trunk bent on the left-hand side as the curved trunk on the right side is considered inauspicious. It is said that the presence of Lord Ganesha’s vaahan (mouse) in the idol is mandatory. The idol of Goddess Lakshmi's hand must be in the varada mudra, which means the arm downward with the palm facing outward and fingers pointing down. As per beliefs, this is said to indicate wealth inflow. People should keep in mind that they should thoroughly check the idols and not bring home broken or cracked idols.

Diwali festivities last for 5 days every year. As per the Hindu Calendar, Diwali begins on Krishna Paksha Trayodashi (28th day) of Ashwin month and ends on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya (2nd day) of Kartik month. This year, Diwali 2023 will be celebrated from November 10 to November 15. Lakshmi Puja, the main ritual in Diwali week, will take place on November 12, Sunday.

