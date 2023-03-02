Shri Chaitanya Jayanti is an annual celebration that commemorates the birth anniversary of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was a 15th-century Indian saint who is considered to be the combined avatar of Radha and Krishna by his disciples. He is popularly remembered as the founder of Achintya Bheda Abheda and his mode of worshipping Krishna with ecstatic song and dance had a profound effect on Vaishnavism in Bengal. According to the Hindu calendar, Shri Chaitanya Jayanti is observed on Purnima in the month of Phalguna in the year 1542 of Vikram Samvat. This year, Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on March 7. Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was the chief proponent of the Vedantic philosophy of Achintya Bheda Abheda Tattva. Vasanta Purnima 2023 Date and Time: Know Rituals and Significance of Day When Lord Krishna Marked the First Holi Celebration on Full Moon Day.

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2023 Date and Time

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on March 7.

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti 2023 Time

The Purnima Tithi will begin on March 6 at 2.47 pm and will end on March 7 at 4.39 pm.

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti Rituals

On the day of Shri Chaitanya Jayanti, devotees follow several rituals like waking up early in the morning and taking a bath during the time of sunrise. On the day of Shri Chaitanya Jayanti, devotees should worship Lord Krishna as Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was a devout follower of Sri Krishna. People also dress up idols of Lord Krishna in new attires, sing bhajans and offer prayers to Lord Krishna throughout the day and seek his blessings. While some people observe a day-long fast, some observe partial fasting as well.

Shri Chaitanya Jayanti Significance

The day holds great cultural significance for people who are devotees of Lord Krishna and followers of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was a great spiritual teacher and the founder of Gaudiya Vaishnavism. The followers of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu are known as Gaudiya Vaishnava(s). Shri Chaitanya also wrote the popular Shikshashtakam – Gaudiya Sampradaya’s 8 verses in the Sanskrit language – in the 16th century in high praise of Sri Krishna. On this day, the followers of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu remember his life achievements and hold several events to pay tributes to the great saint.

