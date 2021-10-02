Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti is observed on October 2 every year. Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India. He was born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, in a Bhojpuri Hindu Kayasth family, sharing his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi. Here's a collection of Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2021 wishes, quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti images and HD wallpapers to celebrate this special day.

Shastri left his college midway to join the non-cooperation movement. He worked for the betterment of Harijans at Muzaffarpur and dropped his caste-derived surname of Srivastava. He was impressed and influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and, therefore, joined the Indian Independence movement in the 1920s. He served as the president of Servants of the People's Society founded by Lala Lajpat Rai and was a prominent figure of the Indian National Congress. To celebrate the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, you can send wishes from our collection of WhatsApp messages, Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Remembering Former Prime Minister of India With His Inspirational Quotes.

Lal Bahadur Shastri gave out the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' during the Indo-Pak war of 1965. The slogan means Hail to the soldier, hail to the farmer. He led the country during the war which formally ended with the Tashkent Agreement on January 10, 1966. The next day, he died in Tashkent itself. Though his death was reported with cardiac arrest, his family was not satisfied with the given reason. Later he was awarded the Bharat Ratna. Remembering his contributions on his birth anniversary, it's time to observe the day by sending across messages about his achievements and struggles. You can choose from a wide range of WhatsApp stickers and GIF Images given below.

Shastri’s father died in an epidemic of bubonic plague when he was just 6 months old. His mother Smt Ramdulari Devi was just 23 at that time and pregnant with her third child. She then, with her two children, she moved to her father’s house. Lal Bahadur Shastri started his education when he was just four years old. When he was in the tenth standard, he attended a public meeting in Banaras hosted by Mahatma Gandhi. He was inspired by Gandhiji to join the Non-cooperation movement. Since then, he was motivated to work for the betterment of the country. Remembering his achievements and contributions, spread these messages to celebrate his birth anniversary.

