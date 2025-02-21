Every year, Language Movement Day is observed on February 21 in Bangladesh to commemorate the Bengali language movement and its martyrs. The day remembers the sacrifices made by several leaders who worked to preserve the Bengali language. The day honours the martyrs who lost their lives in 1952 while protesting against the imposition of Urdu as the sole state language of Pakistan. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Their struggle played a crucial role in shaping the identity of the Bengali people and eventually led to the recognition of Bangla (Bengali) as one of the state languages of Pakistan in 1956. In this article, let’s know more about the Language Movement Day 2024 date and the significance of the annual event.

Language Movement Day 2025 Date

Language Movement Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 21.

Language Movement Day History

After India’s partition in 1947, Bengali-speaking people in East Bengal, the non-contiguous eastern part of the Dominion of Pakistan, made up 44 million of the newly formed Dominion of Pakistan's 69 million people. In 1947, a key resolution at a national education summit in Karachi advocated Urdu as the sole state language and its exclusive use in the media and in schools. Students from Dhaka rallied under the leadership of Abul Kashem, the secretary of Tamaddun Majlish, a Bengali Islamic cultural organisation.

Public outrage spread and a large number of Bengali students met on the University of Dhaka campus in 1947 to formally demand that Bengali be made an official language. The protests and meetings stipulated Bengali as an official language of the Dominion of Pakistan and as a medium of education in East Bengal.

UNESCO decided to observe February 21 as International Mother Language Day. The UNESCO General Conference took the decision that took effect on November 17, 1999, when it unanimously adopted a draft resolution submitted by Bangladesh and co-sponsored and supported by 28 other countries.

Language Movement Day Significance

Language Movement Day is an annual event that aims to recognise the importance of linguistic diversity and cultural heritage. The day has been observed globally to promote multilingualism and the protection of endangered languages. Language Movement Day serves as a powerful reminder that language is not just a means of communication but an essential part of a community’s identity and freedom. On this day, countries organise programs highlighting the need to preserve linguistic identities, ensuring that no language or culture is lost over time.

