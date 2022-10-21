Govatsa Dwadashi is a day to worship cows and calves and falls a day before Dhanteras. This year, it will be observed on October 21. People who observe Govatsa Dwadashi refrain from eating any wheat or milk products during this day. The fast is also observed as Nandini Vrat where 'Nandini' refers to the divine cow. In Maharashtra, Govatsa Dwadashi is also known as Vasu Baras and is the first day of Diwali celebrations. As you prepare for Diwali 2022 with Govatsa Dwadashi, we at LatestLY bring to you a collection of Rangoli designs that you can try out on this auspicious day. Govatsa Dwadashi or Bach Baras 2022 Date: Nandini Vrat Traditions, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Festival Devoted to Worshipping Cows and Calves.

Govatsa Dwadashi is a unique Hindu festival where people worship cows as a thanksgiving gesture for their help in sustaining human life. It is observed on the twelfth day of Krishna Paksha in the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of October or November. Celebrating this auspicious day, here are beautiful Rangoli designs that you can try out for the day. Office Rangoli Designs for Diwali 2022 Decorations: Easy Pookalam Images and Unique Floral Deepavali Rangoli Patterns for Entrance and Office Bay (Watch Videos).

Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Easy and Beautiful Rangoli

Vasu Baras Rangoli Design

Beautiful Govatsa Dwadashi Rangoli Pattern

Vasu Baras 2022 Rangoli Designs

Vasu Baras Special Rangoli

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in all parts of the country. If people don’t find cows and calves around for worshipping, then they make mud idols of cows and calves and worship them. As people worship cows on this day, they abstain from consuming any milk products. Wishing everyone a Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022!

