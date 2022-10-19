Gear up, guys, for Diwali 2022 is knocking at the door. And Diwali is incomplete without incredible decorations, good food and happy faces all around. And decorations are not just limited to one’s house but also their workspace. This is why search engines are flooded with keywords related to office decoration ideas for Diwali ahead of the festival date. More specifically, here are some search terms like ‘Diwali office celebration ideas’, ‘Diwali 2022 office bay decoration ideas’, ‘office Diwali decoration ideas’, ‘corporate office Diwali decoration’, and more trending online. There is also a vast interest in the unique rangoli design ideas for Diwali 2022. Well, let us present a list of office rangoli ideas for Diwali 2022 decorations, which can be quickly drawn at the entrance and also decorate the office bay. Diwali 2022 Office Bay Decoration Ideas: From Lights in a Bottle to Toran, 6 Ways You Can Light Up Your Workspace This Deepavali (View Pics).

Rangoli is a traditional art form that originated in the Indian subcontinent. Considered auspicious, it is an integral part, especially during the Hindu festival and events. Rangolis are mostly drawn at the main entrance of a house or office, as it is intended to welcome the deity of the festival. For Diwali, beautiful rangolis are drawn to welcome Devi Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of Wealth, Prosperity and Beauty. It is made with various things and has multiple versions, such as alpona or aipan, kolam, pookalam and muggulu. One can draw rangoli with flowers, coloured powdered, rice powder (both in dry form and wet paste) and so on. Here are some of the most beautiful office rangoli ideas for Diwali 2022 celebrations. They are a mix of pookalam or floral carpet images, rangoli designs with dots, simple border rangoli designs and so on. Quick Diwali 2022 Rangoli Designs With Marigold Flowers and Swastik Kolam Designs With Dots To Decorate Your House for Shubh Deepawali (Watch Videos).

Rangoli Design Images for Diwali 2022 Celebrations

Rangoli Designs With Marigold Flowers For Diwali (Photo Credits: Nitu Agrawal, Poonam Borkar YouTube)

Pookalam Design Image For Diwali 2022

New Diwali Rangoli Designs (File Image)

Simple Flower Rangoli Designs For Diwali 2022

Simple Side Border Rangoli Designs For Diwali

Diwali 2022 festivities kick off with Dhanteras on October 22 (for people from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, it begins with Govatsa Dwadashi / Vagh Baras on October 21). Lakshmi Puja muhurat falls on October 24, with the Badi Diwali date taking place on Monday. The five-day celebration will conclude with Bhai Dooj. We wish you are blessed with the company of your loved ones as you celebrate this joyous occasion.

