It's an auspicious festive day today, the festival of Kajari Teej. An important festival marked mostly in North India, it sees worship of Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati in this auspicious month of Shravan. Women keep a fast on this day and also deck up for the traditional puja. One of the major parts of traditional Indian get-up is putting mehendi. On this day, we have got you latest Teej mehendi patterns, simple Henna designs, Arabic mehndi photos and quick mehendi design videos all in one place. You can see through the designs you like and make it quickly. Happy Kajari Teej 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings, Photos With Quotes and SMS to Send Greetings on Satudi Teej.

Kajari Teej is celebrated by observing a fast all day long and offering prayers to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Women often sing bhajans and aartis that celebrate the relationship between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Women and girls enjoy dressing up for this festive day and many of them also apply mehndi. If you are looking for Mehndi design images, Mehndi Design Simple, Arabic Mehandi Designs, Indian Mehndi Design Pic, Simple Henna Patterns, Easy mehndi videos, you have come at the correct place. Scroll on to check the latest and quick henna patterns for Teej 2020.

Here's a Video of Special Teej Mehndi Design:

Floral Mehndi Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arabian Henna (حنا) 🇾🇪 (@nurahshenna) on Jul 19, 2020 at 10:34am PDT

Easy Finger Mehndi Design for Teej:

Elegant Back Hand Henna Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehndi designs (@mehndimights) on Jul 12, 2020 at 9:11pm PDT

Simple Arabic Mehndi Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by نقاشه الرياض نقش حناء الخرج (@brides_henna) on Aug 5, 2020 at 8:00pm PDT

A Mix of Traditional and Arabic Mehndi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stylish Mehndi Design (@stylishmehndidesign) on Aug 4, 2020 at 11:24pm PDT

You can take inspiration for your mehndi from above traditional and Arabic designs. There are many such videos available on YouTube as well which will give you tips and tricks of drawing mehndi quickly. We hope you get the perfect Henna design to make for this auspicious festival. Happy Kajari Teej 2020!

