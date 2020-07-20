Happy Hariyali Teej 2020! The celebration observed by married women for their husband, also considered the most important festivals of Sawan month is here. This festival is also called Shravani Teej and on the day of Hariyali Teej, women fast for the long life and happiness of their husbands. Women do solah shringar and worship Lord Shiva and Parvati with complete devotion. Hariyali Teej celebrates the reunion of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati and for that women dress up in their traditional best and also apply Mehendi in their hands and feet. If you're looking for some Arabic Mehendi design, Indian Mehendi Design, and Full-Hand Indo-Arabic Patterns images and tutorial videos, we have your back. You can also apply Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati portrait Mehendi as well. Happy Shravan 2020 Wishes With Sawan Somwar HD Images: Celebrate Holy Monday Fasting With WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Instagram Stories, SMS and Greetings.

According to Shiva Purana, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were reunited on this day. The festival of Teej is celebrated with great pomp in the North Indian states and it is believed that on this day, married women should wear new clothes and apply beautiful Hariyali Teej Mehndi mehendi designs on hands and feet. Mehndi is said to hold special significance in Hinduism. According to the belief, applying Mehndi in the hands on this particular day brings prosperity in married life and it is considered auspicious to follow the tradition of applying mehndi in hands and feet. It is believed that on this day, married women must do solah shringar for good luck in their life. Haryali Teej is considered incomplete without mehndi. So here are latest, simple mehndi designs that you can easily decorate your hands with:

Back Hand Ring Mehndi Design

Floral Mehndi Design

Portrait Mehndi Design

Intricate Mehandi Design

Feet Mehndi Design Patterns

Full Hand Mehendi Design

Peacock Mehndi Design

Simple Finger Mehndi Design

Feet Mehendi Pattern

Beautiful & Easy Sawan Special Mehndi Design (Sawan ki Mehndi Designs Tutorial Video):

Women usually apply mehndi in their hands and pray for love and happiness. According to Hindu scriptures, the green colour of mehndi is connected with Haryali (which means green) Teej. Also, the month of Sawan that celebrates the beauty of nature on earth is connected with beautiful Mehendi patterns. Therefore, the green colour of the mehndi signifies the symbol of greenery, which brings in prosperity and happiness.

