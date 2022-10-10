If the skyline is illuminated with glaring lights and dazzling lamps, then it is undoubtedly the commencement of India's most celebrated festival, Diwali. The five-day occasion is marked with grandeur from the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha. The very first day of the Diwali celebration is Dhanteras or Dhanvantri Jayanti which is observed as the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. Sometimes, it is also called National Ayurveda Day. According to the traditional Hindu calendar, the holy day falls during the lunar month of Ashwin. Dhanteras 2022 date in Panchang falls on October 23, Sunday. It is a deep-rooted tradition of purchasing new items, especially gold or silver articles and utensils, during this observance. Hindus flock to the market to buy the precious yellow metal on Dhantrayodashi Day, referring to proper timing. This article brings you Dhanteras 2022 auspicious timing and Dhantrayodashi 2022 Shubh Muhurat, which you must see before purchasing gold. When Is Diwali 2022? Date, Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance, History – Know How Diwali Festival Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India.

Dhanteras 2022 Shubh Muhurat To Buy Gold

Auspicious timing or Choghadiya Muhurat to buy gold for Diwali 2022 on the day of Dhantrayodashi 2022 is given below for October 22, Saturday.

Evening Muhurat - 6:11 pm to 7:44 pm

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara)- 9:17 to 1:56 pm

Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 5:02 am to 6:35 am

If you wish to purchase the exquisite yellow metal on October 23, Sunday, we have mentioned the Choghadiya Muhurat, which is also overlapping with the Dhantrayodashi timing, i.e. from 6:35 am to 6:03 pm.

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 08:02 am to 12:23 pm

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 1:50 pm to 3:16 pm

We have already got you covered with everything essential to celebrate the beginning of Diwali. Moreover, people usually worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi on the day of Dhanteras. This is because the name of the festival stands for wealth and fortune. They say that buying gold during the occasion is a custom and a wise investment. With jewellers expecting a large number of people on the festival day, there are a number of fantastic offers and discounts during the festive season. Hence, buying gold is a mix of tradition with sound financial acumen.

