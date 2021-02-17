The holy time of Lent is starting today from February 17, 2021. People who follow Christianity around the world celebrate this fasting festival of 40 days with determination and dedication. During this time, they pray to the Lord, keep a fast. Some people also avoid prohibited items like alcohol and smoke. Also, remember the sacrifice offered to Jesus on the cross. Although Lent is seen as renunciation and self-churning. People of the Christian community also accept this as an opportunity to improve themselves. Many important episodes are associated with Lent. To remember Jesus Christ and his sacrifices, here are some Ash Wednesday 2021 quotes can also be another way to remain in the true spirit of devotion during the auspicious period. Download the Ash Wednesday 2021 quotes, images and WhatsApp messages and send them across to begin the holy period of Lent.

Lent is considered to be of special importance to Christians and is a spiritual time. It ends on Holy Thursday before Easter Sunday. Its purpose is to show its faith towards Easter through prayer, austerity, minimal consumption of meat, repent of sins, and abstaining from ego. On the auspicious occasion, here we collected a few Ash Wednesday 2021 images with quotes. You can share these holy Ash Wednesday messages and photos through WhatsApp and other online messengers to mark the first day of Lent.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Time to Reflect and Share Our Thanks, for This Is the Time That We Remember the Greatest Sacrifice!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Ash Wednesday Be a Time of Reflection and Promise.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Holy Day of Ash Wednesday, May the Spirit of Love Comes Alive. Your Life Be Filled With Happiness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Ash Wednesday, Let Us Pray, Let Us Fast and Let Us Learn to Be More Generous.

Ash Wednesday is considered a day of atonement. On this day, people confess their sins and make atonement. They show faith in God and this time is considered very important as it marks the beginning of the Lent period, which goes up to Easter. We hope that the above Ash Wednesday 2021 quotes and images will be useful to you while you mark the observance. Download and send them to your family and friends to honour the sacrifices of Jesus Christ.

