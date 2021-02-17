Ash Wednesday commences on February 17 this year which falls on a Wednesday. It is observed mainly by Christian people around the world who begin a 40-day fasting festival on Ash Wednesday. Christian people pray to God for these 40 days and also beg for forgiveness as they repent. People remember the sacrifice of Lord Jesus during the holy time of the land. They kept a 40-day fast with a sacrifice of some kind. On this Ash Wednesday, we give you some verses and testaments from the Holy Bible which can be used to give across the message of rebirth and inspiration. You can download these images for Ash Wednesday for free and send the Bible verses to your family members.

On this day Christians acknowledge their mistake, and show their faith in God. Ash Wednesday is considered a very important day for Christian people. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lent period. On this day, marking the cross on the forehead with holy ashes is the remembrance of Isha Christ. Putting ashes on the forehead, people are reminded that you are mud and you will get into the soil. With this, people are given good learning by leaving ego. In these 40 days, people remember Christ's sacrifice on the cross. Its purpose is to trust God. Lent is known as renunciation and churning. During this time, Christians give less to eat meat, remove ego and consider it very good to donate. Let us know what is Ash Wednesday

"always giving thanks for all things in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ to God, even the Father;" – Ephesians 5:20

“All go to one place. All are from the dust, and to dust all return.” – Ecclesiastes 3:20

“By the sweat of your face you shall eat bread, till you return to the ground, for out of it you were taken; for you are dust, and to dust you shall return” – Genesis 3:9

“On the last day of the feast, the great day, Jesus stood up and cried out, “If anyone thirsts, let him come to me and drink.” – John 7:37

“Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” – John 4:16

Lent is the spiritual time of Christian people. Lent time begins with Ash Wednesday. Lent time lasts 40 days and ends on Easter Sunday. Easter Sunday is a holy day for Christian society. For 40 days in Lent, Christians pray to the Lord and ask for forgiveness of their sins. You can send these verses as messages for Ash Wednesday. During the Lenten season, people focus on the repentance of their sins and seek forgiveness. They try to stay away or let go of things that they cannot do without. They refrain from eating meat or keep fasts.

