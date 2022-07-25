Masik Shivratri is the monthly observance of Shivratri. It is well known that every month, on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi, Shivratri is observed by devotees of Lord Shiva. This is known as Masik Shivratri. While there are two main Shivratri celebrations - Maha Shivratri and Sawan Shivratri, every month, this day is also celebrated with abhisheka and offerings for Lord Shiva and the Shiv Ling. Sawan Shivratri 2022 will be commemorated on July 26 and is sure to be a very crucial and festive observance. But even as we prepare for this festival, it is also important to know the dates of the upcoming Shivratri. And to make that easier, we have collated a Masik Shivratri 2022 List for your reference! Sawan Shivratri 2022 Date and Time in India: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Masik Shivaratri of July Dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Masik Shivratri 2022 Full List
|MASIK SHIVRATRI 2022 DATE
|OCCASION
|MASIK SHIVRATRI TIMINGS
|January 1, 2022,
|Pausha Krishna Chaturdashi
|Begins - 07:17 AM, Jan 01
Ends - 03:41 AM, Jan 02
|January 30, 2022
|Magha Krishna Chaturdashi
|Begins - 05:28 PM, Jan 30
Ends - 02:18 PM, Jan 31
|March 1, 2022
|Maha Shivratri - Phalguna Krishna Chaturdashi
|Begins - 03:16 AM, Mar 01
Ends - 01:00 AM, Mar 02
|March 30, 2022
|Chaitra Krishna Chaturdashi
|Begins - 01:19 PM, Mar 30
Ends - 12:22 PM, Mar 31
|April 29, 2022
|Vaishakha Krishna Chaturdashi
|Begins - 12:26 AM, Apr 29
Ends - 12:57 AM, Apr 30
|May 28, 2022
|Jyeshta Krishna Chaturdashi
|Begins - 01:09 PM, May 28
Ends - 02:54 PM, May 29
|June 27, 2022
|Ashada Krishna Chaturdashi
|Begins - 03:25 AM, Jun 27
Ends - 05:52 AM, Jun 28
|July 26, 2022
|Sawan Shivratri - Shravana Krishna Chaturdashi
|Begins - 06:46 PM, Jul 26
Ends - 09:11 PM, Jul 27
|August 25, 2022
|Bhadrapada Krishna Chaturdashi
|Begins - 10:37 AM, Aug 25
Ends - 12:23 PM, Aug 26
|September 24, 2022
|Ashwin Krishna Chaturdashi
|Begins - 02:30 AM, Sep 24
Ends - 03:12 AM, Sep 25
|October 23, 2022
|Kartik Krishna Chaturdashi
|Begins - 06:03 PM, Oct 23
Ends - 05:27 PM, Oct 24
|November 22, 2022
|Marghashirsha Krishna Chaturdashi
|Begins - 08:49 AM, Nov 22
Ends - 06:53 AM, Nov 23
|December 21, 2022,
|Pausha Krishna Chaturdashi
|Begins - 10:16 PM, Dec 21
Ends - 07:13 PM, Dec 22
The term Masik Shivratri literally translates to monthly Shivratri and is a crucial observance of stoic devotees of Lord Shiva. While the celebrations of Mahashivratri are well known, where people stay up all night, singing aartis and songs to appease Lord Shiva, and offer milk and other special delicacies to the almighty, Masik Shivratri celebrations are on a considerably smaller scale. Some temples organize special puja and abhisheka of the Shivling to celebrate Masik Shivratri. Here is a list of all the Masik Shivratri that have already gone by and those that are still expected in 2022.
