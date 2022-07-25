Masik Shivratri is the monthly observance of Shivratri. It is well known that every month, on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi, Shivratri is observed by devotees of Lord Shiva. This is known as Masik Shivratri. While there are two main Shivratri celebrations - Maha Shivratri and Sawan Shivratri, every month, this day is also celebrated with abhisheka and offerings for Lord Shiva and the Shiv Ling. Sawan Shivratri 2022 will be commemorated on July 26 and is sure to be a very crucial and festive observance. But even as we prepare for this festival, it is also important to know the dates of the upcoming Shivratri. And to make that easier, we have collated a Masik Shivratri 2022 List for your reference! Sawan Shivratri 2022 Date and Time in India: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Masik Shivaratri of July Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Masik Shivratri 2022 Full List

MASIK SHIVRATRI 2022 DATE OCCASION MASIK SHIVRATRI TIMINGS
January 1, 2022, Pausha Krishna Chaturdashi  Begins - 07:17 AM, Jan 01

Ends - 03:41 AM, Jan 02
January 30, 2022 Magha Krishna Chaturdashi  Begins - 05:28 PM, Jan 30

Ends - 02:18 PM, Jan 31
March 1, 2022 Maha Shivratri - Phalguna Krishna Chaturdashi  Begins - 03:16 AM, Mar 01

Ends - 01:00 AM, Mar 02
March 30, 2022 Chaitra Krishna Chaturdashi  Begins - 01:19 PM, Mar 30

Ends - 12:22 PM, Mar 31
April 29, 2022 Vaishakha Krishna Chaturdashi  Begins - 12:26 AM, Apr 29

Ends - 12:57 AM, Apr 30
May 28, 2022 Jyeshta Krishna Chaturdashi  Begins - 01:09 PM, May 28

Ends - 02:54 PM, May 29
June 27, 2022 Ashada Krishna Chaturdashi  Begins - 03:25 AM, Jun 27

Ends - 05:52 AM, Jun 28
July 26, 2022 Sawan Shivratri - Shravana Krishna Chaturdashi  Begins - 06:46 PM, Jul 26

Ends - 09:11 PM, Jul 27
August 25, 2022 Bhadrapada Krishna Chaturdashi  Begins - 10:37 AM, Aug 25

Ends - 12:23 PM, Aug 26
September 24, 2022 Ashwin Krishna Chaturdashi  Begins - 02:30 AM, Sep 24

Ends - 03:12 AM, Sep 25
October 23, 2022 Kartik Krishna Chaturdashi  Begins - 06:03 PM, Oct 23

Ends - 05:27 PM, Oct 24
November 22, 2022 Marghashirsha Krishna Chaturdashi  Begins - 08:49 AM, Nov 22

Ends - 06:53 AM, Nov 23
December 21, 2022, Pausha Krishna Chaturdashi  Begins - 10:16 PM, Dec 21

Ends - 07:13 PM, Dec 22

The term Masik Shivratri literally translates to monthly Shivratri and is a crucial observance of stoic devotees of Lord Shiva. While the celebrations of Mahashivratri are well known, where people stay up all night, singing aartis and songs to appease Lord Shiva, and offer milk and other special delicacies to the almighty, Masik Shivratri celebrations are on a considerably smaller scale. Some temples organize special puja and abhisheka of the Shivling to celebrate Masik Shivratri. Here is a list of all the Masik Shivratri that have already gone by and those that are still expected in 2022.

