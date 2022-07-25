Masik Shivratri is the monthly observance of Shivratri. It is well known that every month, on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi, Shivratri is observed by devotees of Lord Shiva. This is known as Masik Shivratri. While there are two main Shivratri celebrations - Maha Shivratri and Sawan Shivratri, every month, this day is also celebrated with abhisheka and offerings for Lord Shiva and the Shiv Ling. Sawan Shivratri 2022 will be commemorated on July 26 and is sure to be a very crucial and festive observance. But even as we prepare for this festival, it is also important to know the dates of the upcoming Shivratri. And to make that easier, we have collated a Masik Shivratri 2022 List for your reference! Sawan Shivratri 2022 Date and Time in India: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Masik Shivaratri of July Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Masik Shivratri 2022 Full List

MASIK SHIVRATRI 2022 DATE OCCASION MASIK SHIVRATRI TIMINGS January 1, 2022, Pausha Krishna Chaturdashi Begins - 07:17 AM, Jan 01 Ends - 03:41 AM, Jan 02 January 30, 2022 Magha Krishna Chaturdashi Begins - 05:28 PM, Jan 30 Ends - 02:18 PM, Jan 31 March 1, 2022 Maha Shivratri - Phalguna Krishna Chaturdashi Begins - 03:16 AM, Mar 01 Ends - 01:00 AM, Mar 02 March 30, 2022 Chaitra Krishna Chaturdashi Begins - 01:19 PM, Mar 30 Ends - 12:22 PM, Mar 31 April 29, 2022 Vaishakha Krishna Chaturdashi Begins - 12:26 AM, Apr 29 Ends - 12:57 AM, Apr 30 May 28, 2022 Jyeshta Krishna Chaturdashi Begins - 01:09 PM, May 28 Ends - 02:54 PM, May 29 June 27, 2022 Ashada Krishna Chaturdashi Begins - 03:25 AM, Jun 27 Ends - 05:52 AM, Jun 28 July 26, 2022 Sawan Shivratri - Shravana Krishna Chaturdashi Begins - 06:46 PM, Jul 26 Ends - 09:11 PM, Jul 27 August 25, 2022 Bhadrapada Krishna Chaturdashi Begins - 10:37 AM, Aug 25 Ends - 12:23 PM, Aug 26 September 24, 2022 Ashwin Krishna Chaturdashi Begins - 02:30 AM, Sep 24 Ends - 03:12 AM, Sep 25 October 23, 2022 Kartik Krishna Chaturdashi Begins - 06:03 PM, Oct 23 Ends - 05:27 PM, Oct 24 November 22, 2022 Marghashirsha Krishna Chaturdashi Begins - 08:49 AM, Nov 22 Ends - 06:53 AM, Nov 23 December 21, 2022, Pausha Krishna Chaturdashi Begins - 10:16 PM, Dec 21 Ends - 07:13 PM, Dec 22

The term Masik Shivratri literally translates to monthly Shivratri and is a crucial observance of stoic devotees of Lord Shiva. While the celebrations of Mahashivratri are well known, where people stay up all night, singing aartis and songs to appease Lord Shiva, and offer milk and other special delicacies to the almighty, Masik Shivratri celebrations are on a considerably smaller scale. Some temples organize special puja and abhisheka of the Shivling to celebrate Masik Shivratri. Here is a list of all the Masik Shivratri that have already gone by and those that are still expected in 2022.

