Sawan Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan. Since Sawan is a month dedicated to Lord Shiva, the observance of Shivratri in this month is considered highly auspicious. While a Shivratri is observed monthly, Sawan Shivratri holds much more significance for devotees. It is also known as Masik Shivratri or Masa Shivratri. Sawan Shivaratri 2022 will be celebrated on July 26. This commemoration is sure to be filled with various important significance. As we prepare to celebrate Masa Shivratri 2022, here’s everything you need to know about this day and the importance of Sawan Shivaratri. Sawan Month 2022 Festivals List: From Raksha Bandhan to Shravani Mela; Check Full List Hindu Festivals Celebrated During Shravan Maas.

When is Sawan Shivratri 2022?

Sawan Shivaratri 2022 will be celebrated on July 26. This annual celebration falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi in the Krishna Paksha or dark phase of Sawan month. Chaturdashi Tithi Begins at 06:46 PM on Jul 26, 2022, and will go on till 09:11 PM on Jul 27, 2022. The Nishita Kaal Puja Time for Sawan Shivratri 2022 is from 12:15 AM to 01:00 AM, Jul 27.

Significance of Sawan Shivratri

Every month, people observe Shivratri on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi. While there are 12 Shivaratri across the year, some are extremely important. Mahashivratri is the most significant of these celebrations, followed by Sawan Shivratri. Since the entire month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, Shravan Shivratri is of the utmost importance for devotees of Lord Shiva.

To celebrate Sawan Shivratri, the famous Shiva temples in North India, Kashi Vishwanath and Badrinath Dham, arrange special Pujas and Shiva Darshan during Sawan month. Thousands of Shiva devotees visit Shiva shrines during Sawan month and perform Gangajal Abhishekam. Here’s hoping that Sawan Shivratri 2022 fills your life with all the happiness, love and light. Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022!

