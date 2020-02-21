Lord Shiva Wallpapers And Images: Maha Shivratri 2020 HD Pictures, Posters For Free Download And Sharing as WhatsApp DP, Facebook Status, Instagram Story on This Auspicious Day

Lord Shiva Wallpaper and Image With Om Namah Shivay 5 (Photo Credits: File Image)

The annual winter festival which commemorates with Lord Shiva consummating his marriage with Goddess Parvati is here. Every year this festival is celebrated in the Hindu Month of Magha or Phalgun. Maha Shivratri 2020 is being celebrated on February 21 by devotees across the world with great fervour and enthusiasm. Maha Shivratri is an extremely auspicious and important festival that is celebrated through the night. In addition to singing religious aartis and folk songs that praise Lord Shiva, observing stringent Maha Shivratri fasts and visiting famous Shiv Temples across the country, people also enjoy sending Happy Maha Shivratri wishes and messages, sharing Shivratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, setting Shiva pictures and wallpapers as their DP to remember and revere the powerful God.

Maha Shivratri is one of the most important festivals for the followers of Lord Shiva. In fact, Mahashivratri is also marked with special celebrations by those who abide by Shivaism. Maha Shivratri is celebrated by devotees through the night, where they stay awake and chant mantras to please Lord Shiva. Translating to “The great night of Lord Shiva”, Mahashivratri is said to be the night that Lord Shiva performed the dance of creation, preservation and destruction. Maha Shivratri 2020 Hindi Wishes: Mahashivratri Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images And Stickers to Send to Your Loved Ones.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2020, here are a few Shiva wallpapers, pictures of Lord Shiva, Happy Maha Shivratri wishes and messages, Shivratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to share with your friends and family.

Lord Shiva Images And Wallpapers

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri people also observe the stringent Mahashivratri fast, in the hopes of a promising and prosperous life. In addition to this, the 12 Jyotirlings in India and all other famous Shiv temples are flooded with devotees seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. We hope that this Mahashivratri fills your life with light and prosperity.