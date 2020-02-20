Maha Shivratri 2020 Hindi Wishes: Mahashivratri Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images And Stickers to Send to Your Loved Ones

Happy Maha Shivratri HD Poster For Download (Photo Credits: File Image)

The festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. Mahashivratri 2020 will be observed on February 21, which will fall on Friday this year. The festive occasion of Maha Shivratri, popularly known as ‘the Great night of Shiva’, is one of the major festivals of the Hindu community. People celebrate the festival with grandeur festivities. They also send across Mahashivratri wishes and greetings in Hindi to their loved ones on this auspicious day. If you are searching for the top trending Hindi Maha Shivratri 2020 messages, then you can find the latest collection here below. Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 Wishes: Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, HD Images And Quotes to Share on The Auspicious Day of Lord Shiva.

People can send across these newest Hindi Mahashivratri 2020 wishes and greetings via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, LinkedIn posts, Snapchat stories, Hike messages, and Instagram posts among other popular social messaging apps. It is a nice occasion to send love and affection, in the form of 2020 Mahashivratri wishes in Hindi, to your friends and family on this special day.

We, at LatestLY, bring you the most amazing and latest Mahashivratri 2020 Hindi messages that you can share with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion.

Maha Shivratri 2020 Wishes in Hindi

Maha Shivratri 2020 Hindi Message 1 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Jai Shiva Omkara, Har Shiv Omkara

Brahma, Vishnu Sadashiv Ardhangi Dhara.

Om Har Har Mahadeva.

Aap Pe Shivji Ki Kripa Drishti Bani Rahe.

Maha Shivratri 2020 Hindi Message 2 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Maha Shivratri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Maha Shivratri 2020 Hindi Message 3 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Jyot Se Aarti Kare,

Dudh Se Nehelayen,

Aao Iss Shivratri Mein,

Shivji Ka Mann Bahelayen!

Om Namah Shivay!

Maha Shivratri 2020 Hindi Message 4 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Om Tryambhakam Yajamahe

Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan

Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat

Om Namah Shivay!

People recite special prayers, chant mantras, and also present religious offerings to the Shiva lingam.