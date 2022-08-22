Madras, the modern world knows it by the name of Chennai, is in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The region's largest city by area and population, Chennai, was laid by the East India Company. Every year, citizens celebrate the city's prominent cultural heritage and history as Madras Day in August. The annual event commemorates the establishment of Madras, or in contemporary terms, it is the birthday of the cultural capital of India, Chennai. This year the city will observe its 383rd birth anniversary as Madras Day 2022 on Monday, 22 August. Let's get to know about the foundation of the occasion and how folks celebrate the Madras Day festival. WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Photos and Greetings to Share Your Pride About the Beautiful City of Chennai.

Madras Day History

In the year 2004, during the trustees' meeting of the Chennai Heritage Foundation, journalist Vincent D'Souza introduced the idea of Madras Day to historian S. Muthiah and journalist Shashi Nair. They took the indication from looking at the Mylapore Festival celebration organized annually in January. In the meeting, it was officially decided that Madras Day would be held to mark the foundation of the city, its rich traditions, customs and culture. The date 22 August was mainly chosen as the day in 1639, the village of Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam was purchased by the East India Company represented by Andrew Cogan and Francis Day from Damarla Venkatadri Nayaka, the ruler of the Vijayanagar Empire. Stunning Photos That Show the Natural Beauty and Aesthetic Architecture of Chennai.

Madras Day Celebration & Importance

The yearly Madras Day festival is celebrated with great fervency throughout the city of Chennai for the whole of August. The event aims at the sixth most populous city in the country, its past and present. Numerous functions like community gatherings, quizzes, food fests, school exchange programmes, heritage walks, rallies, bike tours, photo exhibitions, film screenings and lectures are organized. This year, reportedly, a series of events were planned by Chennai Corporation and other Chennaiites to celebrate Madras Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2022 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).