Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsav, is a famous Hindu festival in which Goddess Durga is worshipped with great devotion, especially in eastern India. Durga Puja refers to all five days of festivity, and these five days are observed as Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami. This year, Durga Puja 2025 starts on September 27 with Panchami and ends with Vijayadashami on October 2. Maha Shashthi marks the formal beginning of the grand Durga Puja festivities. It is observed on the sixth day (Shashthi Tithi) of the bright lunar fortnight of the Ashwin month. This year, Maha Shashthi 2025 falls on Sunday, September 28. In this article, let’s know more about Durga Puja 2025 date, puja rituals and the significance of the auspicious day. Durga Puja 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Mahalaya, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijaydashami? Check Date-Wise Full Schedule of Bengali Durga Puja.

Maha Shashthi 2025 Date

Maha Shashthi 2025 falls on Sunday, September 28.

Maha Shashthi Puja Rituals

On the day of Maha Shashthi, rituals begin with Kalparambha, known as preparatory rites, followed by Bodhan, which means invoking Goddess Durga into the idol, Adhivas, and Amantran, which is the ritualistic invitation to the Goddess to accept the worship. The priests perform the ghata sthapana or installation of the sacred urn symbolising the Goddess’s presence. The face of the idol, which remains covered earlier, is unveiled during this time, known as Chokkhu Daan, marking the awakening of the Goddess. Devotees offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and chant hymns and mantras in praise of Maa Durga. Evening rituals include Aarti and Pushpanjali, where devotees seek blessings for peace and prosperity. Sharad Navratri 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Ghatasthapana and Dussehra: Check Schedule of Shardiya Navratri Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Maha Shashthi Significance

Maha Shashthi holds great significance for devotees of Goddess Durga as this day signifies Goddess Durga’s descent to Earth from her heavenly abode, accompanied by her children—Ganesha, Kartikeya, Lakshmi, and Saraswati. As per religious beliefs, devotees believe that from Maha Shashthi onwards, Goddess Durga resides among her devotees for the next few days, blessing them with prosperity, health, and happiness. The day of Maha Shashthi symbolises the triumph of divine feminine energy over evil forces.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

