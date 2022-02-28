The month of March will begin with the most prominent festival of Hindus, Maha Shivratri or the Great Night Of Shiva. The occasion is an ideal day to worship the lord of the Universe, Mahadev. The devotees of Shankara take traditional early morning baths and visit Shivayala to offer sweets, flowers, fruits, and other auspicious puja items to the shiva lingam. The festival of Maha Shivratri holds great importance in Shaivism, the Hindu tradition which worships God Shiva as the supreme being. People especially women also keep the Maha Shivratri vrat to please the Trilochana. Apart from various Shivratri rituals and customs, chanting calming shiv mantras is considered significant during the day. Reciting specific mantras on the day of Maha Shivratri helps in cleansing toxicity, and attracting good health, prosperity, and peaceful life. Neelakanta is the power behind all the holy mantras. Maha Shivratri 2022 Dos And Don’ts: From Vrat Rituals & Bhog to Mahamrityunjaya Mantra & Temple Visits, Auspicious Things to Do for Good Luck by Pleasing Lord Shiva.

The most common mantra is the Great Panchakshari Mantra of Lord Shiva"Om Namah Shivaya". Wherein, "Om" is the universal sound, and "Na" symbolises the Earth element, Ma for the water element, Shi for the fire element, "Va" is for the air element and lastly, "Ya" symbolises the sky element. Along with the Panchakshari Mantra, we have curated more powerful chanting and Mahadeva mantras for seeking protection and divine grace on the day of Maha Shivratri.

1. Rudra Mantra

The simplest but most powerful "Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya" mantra is chanted to praise lord Shiva and ask him for blessings.

2. Mahamrityunjay Mantra

Chanting the ultimate Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra during the night of Shivratri will help you to overcome fear, anxiety, any type of confusion and will boost your immunity.

3. Shiv Dhyana Mantra

The Shiv dhyana mantra helps you to seek forgiveness from Mahadev for all your sins and mistakes, that happened knowingly or unknowingly.

4. Shiv Gayatri Mantra

The Shiv Gayatri mantra if chanted with devotion, acts as a shield against all kinds of fears and toxicity.

These mantras are also referred to as Rudra mantras. If an individual chants the Rudra mantras with fidelity in a prescribed manner, then it will help him/her to overcome all kinds of stress, illness, and discomforts of life.

