Maha Shivratri (also spelt as Maha Shivaratri) is observed on Chaturthi tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year, Maha Shivratri 2022 will fall on March 1, Thursday. Here's a collection of the latest Maha Shivratri 2022 wishes in Hindi, Happy Maha Shivratri images, Maha Shivratri 2022 greetings, Bholenath images, Baba Bholenath HD wallpapers, Lord Shiva GIFs, Maha Shivratri SMS, Maha Shivratri photos and messages for WhatsApp DP and status. You will also find an option to download Maha Shivratri 2022 WhatsApp stickers online. When is Maha Shivratri 2022? Know Date, Shivaratri Puja Timings, Rituals, Significance And Everything About The Auspicious Lord Shiva Festival.

Maha Shivratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated to honour Lord Shiva. This day marks a remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance. It is an important day in Shaivism, one of the significant Hindu traditions that worship Lord Shiva. In Kashmir Shaivism, this day is also known as Har Ratri or Haerath. As you celebrate this auspicious Hindu festival, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to everyone to wish everyone Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 with WhatsApp stickers and GIF greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Maha Shivratri 2022: Best Places To Visit and Celebrate Lord Shiva Festival.

On this day, devotees chant prayers, fast and meditate on ethics and virtues such as honesty, charity, forgiveness and discovery of Lord Shiva. Many devotees observe this day by staying up all night. Messages like Happy Maha Shivratri float over the internet on this day. Here are some beautiful WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your friends on this day to wish them.

Maha Shivratri Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maha Shivratri Mubaarak Ho! Apka Aage Ka Saal Mangalmaye Ho.

Maha Shivratri Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Shiva Omkara, Har Shiv Omkara. Brahma, Vishnu Sadashiv Ardhangi Dhara. Om Har Har Mahadeva. Aap Pe Shivji Ki Kripa Drishti Bani Rahe.

Maha Shivratri Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maha Shivratri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Maha Shivratri! May the God Grant All Your Wishes and Bless You, With Everlasting Happiness!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Bholenath Guide You and Your Family All Your Life! Sending You My Best Wishes on the Special Occasion of Maha Shivratri

How to Download Maha Shivratri 2022 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Maha Shivratri stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store. Here is the download link. You will find several festive sticker packs that are perfect to wish family and friends on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Best Collection of Shiv Bhajans

To honour Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri, devotees make fruits, leaves, sweets, and milk offerings. Some people perform all-day fasting with Vedic or tantric worship of Shiva, and some perform meditative yoga. In Shiva temples, the sacred mantra of Shiva 'Om Namah Shivaya' is chanted throughout the day. As you chant the holy mantra of Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to everyone to wish them on this auspicious day. We wish everyone Happy Maha Shivratri 2022!

