Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 will begin on September 3, Saturday and end on September 17, Saturday. The fasting is done to appease and seek the blessings of goddess Mahalakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. According to the Hindu calendar, Mahalakshmi Vrat begins on Shukla Ashtami during Bhadrapada month and ends on Krishna Ashtami during Ashwin month. The fast is observed for 16 consecutive days. As you observe Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022, here's a collection of Mahalakshmi Vrat images, Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 greetings, Mahalakshmi Vrat wishes, Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 HD wallpapers, Mahalakshmi Vrat SMS and WhatsApp status messages. September 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Ninth Month.

The beginning of Mahalakshmi Vrat coincides with Durva Ashtami Vrat, which sees Durva grass worshipped. Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan also takes place for three consecutive days with Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana, Gauri Puja and Visarjan. Bhadrapada Shukla Ashtami is also observed as the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, which is popularly known as Radha Ashtami. The Mahalakshmi Vrat is observed with full fervour and dedication in northern regions of India like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Here are Mahalakshmi Vrat messages, Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 greetings, Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 images, Mahalakshmi Vrat WhatsApp status, and wishes to send to family and friends. You can download Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 WhatsApp stickers from Play Store online. Here is the link.

Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Greetings & Wishes

Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Greeting Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Mahalakshmi Puja Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Wishes to You and Everyone at Home.

Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Greetings

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Greeting Reads: May Mahalakshmi Shower You With Success in All Your Endeavours. Happy Mahalakshmi Puja.

Warm Wishes on Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022

Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Greetings & Wishes (File Image)

Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Greeting Reads: On This Mahalakshmi Vrat Day, Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings and Wishes to You and Your Loved Ones.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Greetings

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Greetings & Messages (File Image)

Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Greeting Reads: May Goddesses Lakshmi Shower You With Wealth, Good Health Peace and Prosperity. Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Greetings & Messages

Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Messages (File Image)

Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Greeting Reads: May Goddess Lakshmi Give You the Strength To Realise All Your Dreams and Ambitions.

Mahalakshmi Vrata 2022 Wishes, Goddess Lakshmi Images & Quotes for the Auspicious Fasting Day

On this day, devotees wake up early and observe early baths. Prayers are offered to Goddess Lakshmi for 16 consecutive days. All eight forms of Mahalakshmi are worshipped during the Mahalakshmi Vrat. The eight forms of Mahalakshmi are Adi Lakshmi, Dhana Lakshmi, Dhanya Lakshmi, Gaja Lakshmi, Santana Lakshmi, Dhairya Lakshmi and Vijaya Lakshmi. As a part of the ritual, 16 knots are tied in a string and the observer of the vrat wears it on his/her left hand. Wishing everyone a Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2022 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).