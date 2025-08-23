Mahalaya 2025 Countdown Date in India: Mahalaya is an important occasion in the Hindu calendar, especially in Bengal and among Bengali communities across the country. It marks the Pitru Paksha end date and the Devi Paksha start date, symbolising the beginning of the Durga Puja festival. Mahalaya is observed on the last day of Pitru Paksha and is also known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya. In 2025, Pitru Paksha begins on September 7 and ends on Sunday, September 21, which means Mahalaya 2025 falls on September 21. The day holds great significance as it marks the Devi Paksha start and the arrival of Goddess Durga on Earth, ushering in Durga Puja celebrations. Shubho Mahalaya Wishes, Greetings & HD Images: Share Maa Durga Photos, Quotes, Messages and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Onset of Navaratri & Durga Puja.

On this day, families complete their ancestral rites and seek blessings for the peace and liberation of their forebears' souls. Pitru Paksha, also known as the fortnight of the paternal ancestors, is a 16-lunar-day period in the Hindu calendar when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, especially through food offerings. Mahalaya concludes the Pitru Paksha, a 16-lunar-day period during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors through rituals such as shraddha and tarpan. Subho Mahalaya Greetings, Messages, Quotes and Wishes To Celebrate the Start of Durga Puja Festival.

Mahalaya 2025 Date

Mahalaya 2025 falls on Sunday, September 21.

Pitru Paksha 2025 Dates

Pitru Paksha 2025 will begin on September 7 and end on September 21 with Mahalaya Amavasya. This 16-day period in the Hindu calendar is dedicated to performing shraddha and rituals to honour ancestors, seeking their blessings for prosperity, peace, and spiritual well-being.

Devi Paksha 2025 Dates

Devi Paksha 2025 begins with Mahalaya on September 21, marking the end of Pitru Paksha and the arrival of Goddess Durga on Earth. Devi Paksha 2025 will begin on September 21 with Mahalaya and continue until October 2, culminating in Durga Ashtami and Navami celebrations. It is a highly auspicious period in the Hindu calendar, especially for Bengalis, as it sets the stage for Durga Puja celebrations. The fortnight of Devi Paksha symbolises the triumph of good over evil and is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga with devotion and rituals.

Durga Puja 2025 Dates

Durga Puja 2025 will be celebrated from September 29 to October 2, with Mahashashthi on September 29, followed by Mahasaptami on September 30, Maha Ashtami on October 1, and Maha Navami on October 2. Vijayadashami or Dussehra will be observed on October 3, marking the conclusion of the grand festivities dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Mahalaya Significance

Mahalaya marks the conclusion and most important day of Pitru Paksha, when devotees perform tarpan rituals to offer prayers for the peace of their ancestors’ souls. At the same time, it signifies the arrival of Goddess Durga as she begins her journey from Mount Kailash to her maternal home on Earth. For devotees, Mahalaya carries special significance as it ushers in the festive spirit of Durga Puja. The day stands as a reminder of the triumph of good over evil and highlights the values of purity, strength, and righteousness in one’s life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2025 09:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).